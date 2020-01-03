(LIFE NEWS) More than 200 federal lawmakers asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to consider overturning the infamous abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

In an amicus brief signed by 39 U.S. Senators and 168 U.S. House lawmakers, including two Democrats, the brief addresses the upcoming abortion case June Medical Services v. Gee, according to The Hill. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case in March.

“Forty-six years after Roe was decided, it remains a radically unsettled precedent,” the lawmakers wrote in an amicus brief.

