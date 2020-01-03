A 9-year-old little girl and her father were killed while hunting in South Carolina on New Year’s Day, and authorities believe the two were mistaken for deer when they were shot by other hunters.

What are the details?

WCBD-TV reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the deaths of Lauren Drawdy, 9, and her father, Kim Drawdy, 30. The two were reportedly hunting in Kim’s common spot in the woods behind their home when they were shot while four other hunters were driving deer — which involves a group of people walking toward the animals to get them to move.

According to SCDNR, the two victims “were shot after being mistaken for a deer.”

CNN reported that emergency crews responded and found Lauren and Kim Drawdy in the woods. The two succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“When I got the message, I just couldn’t believe it,” Kim Drawdy’s brother, Benny Drawdy, told WCBD. “My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and his daughter.”

An investigation into the victims’ deaths is ongoing, and the Colleton County Coroner has not yet released the cause and manner of how they died. Officials have not said whether any arrests have been made or if charges will be filed in the shootings of Kim and Lauren.