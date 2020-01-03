As Congress prepares to return from Christmas break, impeachment talk is set to return to the forefront of American political discourse.

The two main questions are simple. With regard to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will she or won’t she transmit the articles of impeachment? And with regard to the Republican-led Senate, will they attempt to move forward with or without the articles?

As always, the Daily Caller wades through the most recent stories to break down the most important details and new information.

The key players:

Pelosi has continued to accuse President Donald Trump of obstructing Congress, appearing to defend the House’s rushed impeachment — but she has still given no indication that she intends to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Trump engaged in unprecedented, total obstruction of Congress, hiding these emails, all other documents, and his top aides from the American people. His excuse was a phony complaint about the House process. What’s the excuse now? Why won’t Trump & McConnell allow a fair trial? https://t.co/S3ZlEJMMDB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 2, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has continued to call for Republicans addressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically — to allow for the witnesses Democrats have asked to see.

Every Republican Senator must read this and then explain why they would oppose our reasonable request for witnesses and documents in the Senate trial. This makes the choice even more clear: Will the Senate hold a fair trial, or will it enable a cover-up?https://t.co/ECz175wUpL — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 30, 2019

Senator McConnell: This new evidence raises questions that can only be answered by having the key Trump administration officials—Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Michael Duffey, and Robert Blair—testify under oath in a Senate trial.https://t.co/Z9k8YqbNPR — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 2, 2020

The White House response:

President Trump has continued to take his attacks on the impeachment “witch hunt” directly to the people, primarily through Twitter.

Sohrab Ahmari, New York Post “The Trump Campaign raised $10 million in the two days following the impeachment (Scam) vote. It seems the Democrats have shot themselves in the foot in one more way. They set up a process they know is not going to lead to the Presidents removal, &… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

….it’s alienating independents. This President is being persecuted over three years with one investigation after another, and that really plays to his base.” @FoxNews @cvpayne Their partisan Witch Hunt is hurting our Country do badly, & only bringing more division than ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

Arguing that the investigation into his campaign was illegal from the start, Trump added his own speculation that if it “had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate!”

A lot of very good people were taken down by a small group of Dirty (Filthy) Cops, politicians, government officials, and an investigation that was illegally started & that SPIED on my campaign. The Witch Hunt is sputtering badly, but still going on (Ukraine Hoax!). If this…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

….had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

The hot takes:

Dilbert creator Scott Adams says the impeachment is “so last year.”

Impeachment is so last year. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 3, 2020

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy called the “Obstruction of Congress” article “frivolous.”

The Impeachment Article for Obstructing Congress Is Frivolous https://t.co/vhif8DBurL — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) January 3, 2020

Author Jared Yates Sexton claimed that Trump supporters would soon argue it was “unAmerican to hold an impeachment trial of a president during the war the president started,” suggesting that the recent death of Iranian terror leader Qasem Soleimani was an attempt to create a distraction from impeachment.

Only a matter of time until every Republican in the country gets on television and says it’s unAmerican to hold an impeachment trial of a president during the war the president started. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) January 3, 2020

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak noted the irony that Pelosi complained about not being notified of the attack that killed Soleimani but was still sitting on the articles of impeachment.

She still hasn’t notified the Senate 16 days after impeachment, but she wanted to be notified before Trump took out an Iranian terrorist who killed hundreds of Americans https://t.co/i0yRRBbFAr via @BreitbartNews — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 3, 2020

Public response:

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel touted the huge fundraising gains made by Trump in the past year, noting that the impeachment appeared to have driven those numbers even higher. Some of the record-breaking fundraising days occurred as the impeachment hearings were in progress.

Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only made support for @realDonaldTrump stronger. His accomplishments combined with the largest grassroots, data-driven ground game in @GOP history puts us in prime position for victory on Nov 3! https://t.co/ylwRSsxKpS — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 3, 2020

