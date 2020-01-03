Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi accuses McConnell of ‘doubling down on his violation of his oath’ on Trump trial Appeals court wrestles with Mueller evidence, Trump aide’s testimony Soleimani killing deepens distrust between Trump, Democrats MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi accuses McConnell of ‘doubling down on his violation of his oath’ on Trump trial Soleimani killing deepens distrust between Trump, Democrats Nancy Pelosi’s great impeachment charade MORE (R-Ky.) after he said it was a “non-starter” for House Democrats to try to make demands for the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Trump Donald John Trump Trump asks New York judge to dismiss rape allegation case NYT to fight White House’s withholdment of emails about Ukraine aid freeze Gabbard blasts Iran strike: ‘Trump’s actions are an act of war’ MORE.

Earlier Friday, McConnell dug in over the ongoing stalemate and accused House Democrats of having “cold feet” after Pelosi declined to send the articles of impeachment passed by the House two weeks ago over to the Senate.

Pelosi held just as firm and accused McConnell of abandoning his oath to protect the Constitution.

“Today, Leader McConnell made clear that he will feebly comply with President Trump’s cover-up of his abuses of power and be an accomplice to that cover-up,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Leader McConnell is doubling down on his violation of his oath, even after the exposure of new, deeply incriminating documents this week which provide further evidence of what we know: President Trump abused the power of his office for personal, political gain,” Pelosi added.

She was referring to a report from Just Security this week that revealed emails between officials at the Pentagon and Office of Management and Budget expressing alarm over the hold on nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

The House voted mostly along party lines a week before Christmas to pass two articles of impeachment alleging that Trump abused his power by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents and obstructed Congress for refusing to cooperate with Democrats’ inquiry.

But Pelosi subsequently declined to say when the articles would be transmitted to the Senate, arguing that Democrats want to ensure there will be a fair trial.

McConnell had said in a Fox News interview last month that he was in “total coordination” with the White House over the contours of a trial.

McConnell reiterated his view that the Senate should first consider a resolution laying out rules for the trial proceedings before deciding on which, if any, witnesses should be called to testify.

“Let me clarify Senate rules and Senate history for those who may be confused,” McConnell said from the floor in his first remarks on impeachment since before the holidays. “First, about this fantasy that the Speaker of the House will get to hand-design the trial proceedings in the Senate, that’s obviously a non-starter.”

“The structure for this impeachment trial should track with the structure of the Clinton trial. We have a precedent here. That means two phases,” McConnell said.

Senate Democrats would need 51 votes, which would have to include four GOP senators, to demand witnesses or documents. They would need three GOP senators to block McConnell from moving to vote on the two articles of impeachment without calling witnesses.

