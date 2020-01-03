Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., on Friday praised President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani without informing Congress, telling Newsmax TV: “He was there at the airport. We had the shot at him.”

“The drones were in place,” King, 75, who is retiring at the end of the year after 14 terms in the House, told “American Agenda” hosts Bob Sellers and Alison Maloni. “To go to Congress and wait a month before you decide to try to get him again is absolute insanity.”

Democrats have widely slammed the strike early Friday that killed Soleimani, 62, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport at President Trump’s direction.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said later Friday that Trump was prepared to “respond appropriately” if Tehran failed to de-escalate its actions in response to Soleimani’s death.

King, a member of the House Intelligence and Homeland Security committees, ripped Democrats for their “quick, knee-jerk political cheap-shot reaction against the president.”

“He is the commander-in-chief — and whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we should stand with him.

“It’s important to realize that this is one of the most evil people in the world,” King said, “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, the most recent just being in the last week.

“The president did the right thing.”

