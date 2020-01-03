A Dublin, California, man told police he was in bed when he woke up to banging on his front door about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, KNTV-TV reported.

When he answered the door, he saw his ex-girlfriend and another man who was pointing a gun at him, police told the station, adding that the pair forced their way into the man’s residence.

The pair also tried to assault the homeowner, KNTV said.

But the victim wasn’t empty-handed for the surprise reunion. Police told the station he also had a gun — and used it in self-defense during an exchange of gunfire.

The man then fled and called police, KNTV said.

What did cops find?

Upon their arrival at the residence, police found a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, the station said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police told KNTV, and the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The resident — who had moved in just days earlier — was not injured, the station said, and police continue to investigate the incident.