A majority of Americans believe that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, according to a poll released Friday.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris survey found that 58 percent of Americans say that Speaker Pelosi should send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, compared to 42 percent that Pelosi should hold up the articles in the House of Representatives.

Speaker Pelosi decided to withhold the articles of impeachment, believing that Senate Republicans will move to quickly dismiss the impeachment trial against President Trump.

Mark Penn, the Harvard CAPS/ Harris polling director, said that delaying the impeachment trial will not improve Democrats’ relationship with voters.

“It’s clear from the polling that impeachment gridlock won’t sit well with the voters,” Penn told the Hill. “Win or lose they want it to move forward and overwhelmingly think [former President] Clinton rules should apply.”

House Speaker Pelosi’s decision not to send the articles of impeachment led to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to introduce a resolution next week to dismiss the Democrats’ impeachment trial.

“Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence,” Sen. Hawley tweeted Thursday. “In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution.”

The Missouri conservative claimed his legislation would expose the Democrats’ cynical move to oust the president, claiming that impeachment amounts to an “abuse of the Constitution.”

fully cleared,” Sen. Hawley added. “This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump

The Harvard CAPS/Harris survey was conducted between December 27 and 29, sampling American registered voters with a two percent margin of error.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.