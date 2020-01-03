Referring to the targeted assassination of Iran’s terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained: “It was time to take action.” The FOX News clip below from its morning news show runs short of two minutes, but Pompeo knows what he is talking about and should be heard out.

AEI’s Marc Thiessen and Danielle Pletka explored the role of the Democrats in encouraging Iran in the recent podcast with Pompeo embedded below. Thiessen quotes Pompeo in relevant part in the FOX News column “Trump’s Iran strategy is working. Pompeo right to call out ex-Obama team members.”

Quotable quote: “I’ll be straight up with you. You have folks who served in the previous administration who are telling the Iranian leaders today, ‘Just hang on. President Trump will lose in the election in November and we’ll go back to appeasement. America will write you a big check, we’ll underwrite your terror campaign around the world, we’ll give you a clear pathway to a nuclear weapon system. Just wait until the Trump administration is finished.’”