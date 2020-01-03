President Trump spoke out on Twitter Friday morning about the targeted killing in a U.S. drone strike late Thursday (U.S. time) of Iran Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani as he arrived at the Baghdad airport.

Meme posted by Iranians after Trump-authorized killing of Soleimani.

They were the first comments by Trump since he posted an image without comment of the American flag Thursday night.

Trump first fired off a line about Iran, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

An hour later Trump returned and commented on Soleimani, “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number……..of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

President Trump is right, Soleimani should have been taken out long ago. He has led Iran’s proxy wars in many Middle East countries and is responsible for the deaths and maiming of thousands of U.S. servicemen and women.

Under Soleimani, Iran has waged proxy wars in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Israel and on the United States.

