President Trump on Friday delivered comments following the US airstrike that killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The drone strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

President Trump put terrorists on notice and warned them, “We will find you. We will eliminate you.”

This is what a true leader looks like.

The President once again said that he will do whatever it takes to protect American citizens, allies and American diplomats.

“[Soleimani’s] reign of terror is over!” Trump declared.

WATCH:

Following the airstrike Thursday night (US time), President Trump tweeted out a picture of the American flag.

God Bless President Trump.

