(INSIDE HOOK) A “friendly” soccer match between rival drug cartels at a prison in northern Mexico on New Year’s Eve was anything but, as 16 inmates ended up dead.

Held at the Cieneguillas men’s penitentiary in the state of Zacatecas, the match pitted members of the Gulf and Zetas cartels against one another on the pitch. According to The Daily Mail, an argument about a dirty tackle in the penalty box led to firearms being drawn and shots being fired. A riot followed, and it took the National Guard and prison officials around three hours to put an end to the violence.

Read the full story ›