On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said it was “much more likely” that Iran, its militias, and proxies will attack the United States in the wake of the death of Qasem Soleimani and reacted to President Trump sending more troops to the region by saying, “If you don’t want perpetual war, you don’t keep sending more targets over there.”

Paul said, “I think the problem is that there is an open question whether or not attacks from Iran are more or less likely. You can say that Soleimani was plotting to attack the U.S., that may well be true. But with his death, do you think it’s more or less likely that Iran and their militias and their proxies will attack the U.S? I would argue that it’s much more likely.”

He added, “I think without a declaration of war, without Congress and the American people behind it, what you get is a messy mission. You get a mission of escalating, intermittent violence, but it really has no purpose or plan. And the country doesn’t — hasn’t been told to be united. The president said he didn’t want perpetual war in the Middle East. But he’s adding more and more troops. If you don’t want perpetual war, you don’t keep sending more targets over there.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett