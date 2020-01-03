A new report reveals that the notorious Bloods gang and the Muslims who have taken on the authority to patrol one area of Brooklyn have failed to reach a peace deal.

WND reported earlier on the conflict, when blue-uniformed officers of a so-called Muslim Community Patrol were driving cars identical to New York Police Department cruisers to enforce Islamic law, or Sharia, in Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Then a patrol was confronted by members of the notorious Bloods gang in front of a Brooklyn mosque, according to a Clarion Project report cited by the Gateway Pundit.

At the Masjid Taqwa mosque on Dec. 10, a member of the Bloods flashed his gun, warning the Muslim Community Patrol: “This is not over. It’s just begun.”

The Clarion Project said the conflict began when a teenage boy allegedly “disrespected” a Muslim woman outside the mosque.

The boy did not touch the woman, bystanders say, but did speak to her.

A Muslim Patrol member grabbed the teen by the collar and threw him against the gate of mosque.

While the boy was pressed firmly against the fence, the Muslim Patrol member held him by the neck and lectured him.

After the rebuke, the boy complained to his father, a senior member of the local Bloods gang. The father mobilized six other Blood members to join him and went to Masjid Taqwa.

Now, according to Christian Action Network, “Radical Islamic cleric Siraj Wahhaj has reportedly rejected a tentative peace agreement between a lieutenant of his Muslim Community Patrol & Services (MCP&S) and a notorious Bloods gang member.”

The deal would have had, according to the report, the MCP&S agree “to stop patrolling Gates Avenue and Marcus Boulevard in Brooklyn, N.Y., home to a notorious faction of the Bloods gang. In exchange, the Bloods would have agreed to inflicting no further violence on members of Imam Wahhaj’s Masjid Taqwa in Brooklyn, which is largely seen as controlling MCP&S.”

The negotiations reportedly included a meeting Dec. 21 with five MCP&S representatives, led by Ali Karim, “meeting with six Bloods members at the home of Bloods member Big Infinite, father of the teen who was thrown against the fence by the MCP&S member,” the report said.

“The Bloods originally demanded that Ali Karim, who serves directly beneath Imam Siraj Wahhaj, turn over the MCP&S member who roughed up the teen, or at least give them his address. Only then, the Bloods stipulated, would violence against Masjid Taqwa and MCP&S be suspended,” the report said.

But Siraj Wahhaj reportedly rejected the agreement.

Another plan was for the MCP&S to stop sending their patrol vehicles into Bloods’ territory.

“Though the Bloods agreed to Karim’s alternative solution, the plan still needed the approval of Imam Siraj Wahhaj to be finalized,” the report said. “When presented with the proposal, Wahhaj, well known for his desire to replace American law with Islamic law, rejected the agreement and told Karim to turn the address of the ex-MCP&S member over to the Bloods.”

Islam expert Robert Spencer reported online that, “Where is the NYPD? Or would interfering in this be ‘Islamophobic’? Are the streets outside the Masjid Taqwa in Brooklyn going to feature open warfare between the Muslim Community Patrol and the Bloods? The MCP (and the Bloods) shouldn’t even exist, and one law should be enforced for everyone. But those days have long gone.”

The police did show up to one of the confrontations between to two sides, ordering both to disperse.

The Gateway Pundit noted the Muslim Community Patrol in Brooklyn is reminiscent of the Sharia police in London that enforce Shariah law in neighborhoods by harassing homosexuals, people who drink alcohol and women in mini skirts.

In 2002, Saudi Arabia’s religious police, the “mutaween,” stopped schoolgirls from leaving a blazing building because they were not wearing correct Islamic dress, according to Saudi newspapers.

In a rare criticism of the religious police, officially known as the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the BBC reported, the Saudi media accused them of hindering attempts to save 15 girls who died in the fire.

One witness said he saw three policemen “beating young girls to prevent them from leaving the school because they were not wearing the abaya,” a cloak-like garment that covers the head.