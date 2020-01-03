(RED STATE) What may be one of the most disgusting stories seen about violence against Trump supporters yet, a Reddit user claimed to be killing Trump supporters through neglect at retirement homes.

According to the National File, a Reddit user going by the name “LoveThisLife0101” bragged about allowing old Trump supporters to die through various means, be it not resuscitating them or allowing them to fall.

The post by the user was apparently the result of the “It’s Okay to Be White” campaign that had fliers being posted around America simply stating those words.

