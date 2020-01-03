On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Soleimani was responsible for hundreds of American deaths in the region.

And as Jack Posobiec pointed out on Friday, General Qassim Soleimani planned and financed the attacks on the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

According to Jack Posobiec

““Everyone knew the Iranians were in Benghazi,” former CIA security officer Kris “Tanto” Paranto said in an interview. “Especially once the Red Crescent team from Iran was ‘kidnapped’ by Ansar al-Shariah, we knew about them and were tracking them.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2020

“Multiple intelligence and operations officers at AFRICOM have acknowledged an “ongoing awareness” of the Iranian Quds Force presence in Benghazi. Among them is Lt. Col. Andrew Wood, the chief of the 18-man Site Security Team assigned to guard Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2020

According to author Ken Timmerman at The New York Post:

Suleymani has orchestrated attacks in everywhere from Lebanon to Thailand. The US Department of Justice accuses him of trying to hire a Mexican drug cartel to blow up the Saudi Ambassador to the United States while he was in Washington, DC. My sources, meanwhile, say Suleymani was involved in an even more direct attack on the US — the killing of Ambassador Christopher Stevens in Benghazi, Libya.

