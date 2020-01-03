On Thursday night, actress Rose McGowan, who came to prominence as a result of being one of the first women to expose the alleged sexual misconduct of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, apologized to Iran for the U.S. airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Qod’s Force — which is a designated terrorist organization, along with top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who headed the Iranian-linked Popular Mobilization Forces. McGowan also called the Trump Administration a terrorist regime,” termed the United States “morally corrupt,”and added, “I am a conscientious objector to the USA, its policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny.”

As Fox News reported, “Soleimani was the head of the Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out those operations killing American troops. According to the State Department, 17 percent of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 were orchestrated by Soleimani.”

McGowan began her tirade with her abject apology for the United States killing the man who was reputedly the most dangerous terrorist in the world, tweeting, “Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us,”

She added, “Thanks a lot, dickhead.”

When one Twitter user responded succinctly, “Delete this,” McGowan answered, “Eat s***.”

McGowan then bragged she was “taking one for the team,” writing, “Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive.”

The Daily Wire’s Jessica Fletcher slammed McGowan, writing, “You think Iran gives two craps what some girl from Charmed says? You’re not taking one for the team. You’re betraying the ones killed by terrorists to defend your freedom.”

McGowan eloquently responded, “Fuck your freedom and shove it up your MAGA a**.”

McGowan concluded, “I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, its policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent.”

As The Daily Wire reported, the Defense Department issued a statement on Thursday after the airstrike, asserting:

At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week. This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.