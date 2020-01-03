https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/476655-rose-mcgowan-apologizes-to-iran-over-us-airstrike-on-general

Actress Rose McGowan apologized to Iran after the Pentagon confirmed Thursday night that President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’ Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE ordered an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, one of the country’s most powerful generals. 

“52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan tweeted late Thursday. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.”

The strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Popular Mobilization Forces. It sent shockwaves through the region, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S.

McGowan continued tweeting late Thursday and early Friday, insulting Trump and responding to critics.

The frequent Trump critic also said, “I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die.”

McGowan also tweeted that she is a registered Republican in California, saying “I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat.”

The tweets prompted immediate ire from several conservatives and Trump allies on Twitter. Conservative writer Matt Walsh mocked McGowan’s tweets, saying, “Rose, you are welcome to relocate to Iran anytime.”

