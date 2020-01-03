Actress Rose McGowan apologized to Iran after the Pentagon confirmed Thursday night that President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’ Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE ordered an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, one of the country’s most powerful generals.

“52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan tweeted late Thursday. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.”

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Popular Mobilization Forces. It sent shockwaves through the region, and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S.

McGowan continued tweeting late Thursday and early Friday, insulting Trump and responding to critics.

Thanks a lot, dickhead @realDonaldTrump — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive https://t.co/ShWtvgWYqj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The frequent Trump critic also said, “I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die.”

I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGowan also tweeted that she is a registered Republican in California, saying “I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat.”

I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/l7MtDXUVuy — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The tweets prompted immediate ire from several conservatives and Trump allies on Twitter. Conservative writer Matt Walsh mocked McGowan’s tweets, saying, “Rose, you are welcome to relocate to Iran anytime.”

Rose, you are welcome to relocate to Iran anytime. You won’t be missed, I assure you. https://t.co/VyQnoG2536 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 3, 2020