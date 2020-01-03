Trump Explains His Decision To Strike Iran’s Qasem Soleimani

‘$1.7 Billion In Unmarked Bills’: Ted Cruz Criticizes Former Obama Official Over Iran Strike

Ex-CIA Deputy Director Predicts Iran Will Kill Senior American Official As Retaliation For Soleimani Death

‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran

Ilhan Omar, Liberals Accuse Trump Of Killing Terrorist Soleimani As A ‘Distraction’

Mueller Notes Reveal Paul Manafort’s Thoughts About A Potential Trump Pardon

SACKS: California Is Right On The Issues; Trump Is Wrong

Top Democrats Reportedly Left In The Dark Over Soleimani Killing

Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death

EXCLUSIVE: Election Expert Says Soleimani Death Complicates Trump Reelection — But Successful Military Expedition Could Help

GOP Congressman Phil Roe Announces He Won’t Seek Re-Election

‘Feckless Intermittent Eruptions Of Violence’: Rand Paul Warns Against War With Iran Without Congressional Approval

Biden, Warren Say ‘No American Will Mourn’ Soleimani’s Death. Here’s How Bernie Sanders Reacted

FLASHBACK: Trump Predicted Obama Would Attack Iran To Get Re-Elected

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Explains Why ‘Democrats Are No Closer To Defeating Mr. Trump Than They Were Three Years Ago’

Alex Trebek Details How He’ll Say Goodbye In His Final Episode Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Trump Tweets American Flag After US Kills Top Iranian Military Leader

Mississippi State Fires Football Coach Joe Moorhead

Geraldo Rivera Clashes With Fox & Friends Hosts Over Iran Strike: ‘This Guy Was Our Friend’ Six Months Ago

State Department Urges Americans To ‘Immediately’ Leave Iraq

Reuters Retracts Story After Inaccurate Quote About Texas Church Shooter

Trump Defends The USA, Liberals Outraged

NBC New York Deletes Tweet Suggesting Anti-Semitic Violence Due To Growing Jewish Communities

200 Members Of Congress Are Urging The Supreme Court To Reconsider Roe v. Wade

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board