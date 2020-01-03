Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL chief petty officer whose conviction was reversed in November by President Donald Trump, has introduced a lifestyle brand, according to news reports.

Gallagher, 40, was charged in 2018 with murder and other crimes, though he was acquitted of all but one charge in July.

That charge, posing with the corpse of a dead Islamic State fighter, was overturned by the president.

Now, Gallagher has a clothing collaboration — and he is endorsing nutrition supplements and coffee, The New York Times reports.

His Salty Frog Gear line, developed with Nine Line Apparel, promotes T-shirts, sweatshirts — and his drinkware products include a branded whiskey glass and a decanter, the Times reports.

He has also collaborated with two other clothing brands on T-shirts that say “Free Eddie.” Others say “In a world full of mean girls be a Gallagher.”

In addition, Gallagher has endorsed products on his Instagram account with his wife.

Gallagher was charged after other SEALs accused of him of fatally stabbing a young ISIS fighter who was being treated medically in 2017. He posed for a picture with the dead body.

In July, a military jury in July acquitted Gallagher of most of the charges, except for posing with the body, and Navy officials demoted him to petty officer first class from chief petty officer.

But Trump overrode the Navy’s decision in November, contradicting senior officers, and Gallagher was reinstated as a chief petty officer.

Gallagher has denied wrongdoing, while squad members and other military officials slammed President Trump’s decision.

Tyler Merritt, Nine Line Apparel’s founder, defended his collaboration with Gallagher.

“As someone who served with Eddie and other members of SEAL team 7 downrange, I know the truth about the character of a man unjustly targeted by a broken investigation and corrupt prosecution,” Merritt told the Times in a statement.

“Nike has their First Amendment right to make individuals such as Colin Kaepernick their brand ambassadors,” he said. “We have the right to make patriots like Chief Gallagher one of ours.”

Gallagher, through his attorney, declined to comment to the Times.

“Chief Gallagher is happy to respond to inquiries by legitimate journalists looking to publish factual pieces,” Timothy Parlatore said in an email, “but has no time for propagandists who put out knowingly false statements masquerading as fact.”