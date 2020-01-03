Top officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, threatened the U.S. late on Thursday for killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Soleimani and top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who headed the Iranian-linked Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in an airstrike on Thursday at Baghdad International Airport when when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles on a convoy the two terrorists were riding in.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported: “State Department says Iran responsible for killing 608 U.S. troops during Iraq War. Qasem Soleimani led all Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in those operations. 17% of U.S. troops killed in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 orchestrated by Iran, State Dept says.”

Leaders from Iran responded by making threats and vowing revenge against the United States.

Amir Hatami, a commander in the Quds Force, said: “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination… We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination.”

Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, said, “The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, mocked Trump on Wednesday after Trump tweeted: “The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request. Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Khamenei responded by mocking Trump, writing, “That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad & we will respond to Iran. 1st: You can’t do anything. 2nd: If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”

The Department of Defense said in a statement following Soleimani’s death, “At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

Khamenei responded to Soleimani’s death with a series of tweets that were numbered and appear below in the same order that they appeared on Khamenei’s Twitter account:

Dear Iranian Nation! Years of sincere, brave efforts fighting against the devils& villainous in the world & yrs of wishing for martyrdom on the path of God finally took the dear Commander of Islam, Soleimani, to this lofty status. His blood was shed by the most barbaric of men. We congratulate Imam Mahdi (‘a.j.) & Soleimani’s pure soul & condole the Iranian nation on this great martyrdom. He was an eminent example of a person trained in Islam. He spent all his life in struggling for God. Martyrdom was the reward for his tireless efforts over the years. His efforts & path won’t be stopped by his martyrdom, by God’s Power, rather a #SevereRevenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with his & the other martyrs’ blood last night. Martyr Soleimani is an Intl figure of Resistance & all such people will seek revenge. All friends—& enemies—know that Jihad of Resistance will continue with more motivation & definite victory awaits the fighters on this blessed path. The loss of our dear General is bitter. The continuing fight & ultimate victory will be more bitter for the murderers & criminals. The Iranian nation will honor the memory of the noble Major-General Soleimani & the martyrs with him—particularly the great Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis— & I declare 3 days of mourning across the nation. I condole & congratulate his family. Sayyed Ali Khamenei Jan 3, 2020