The State Department has issued a warning telling American citizens in Iraq that they should leave following the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately,” the State Department tweeted on Friday. “Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy.”

A U.S. airstrike killed Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, on Thursday, along with the deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces.

Earlier this week, protests in Iraq near the U.S. embassy turned violent, causing damage to the building.

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq wrote in a notice on Friday: “Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the U.S. Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately. U.S. citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land. Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy.”