Today we have a special edition of The Ed Morrissey Show at 11:30 am ET, streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome Christian Toto of HollywoodinToto.com to review the best and worst — probably mostly the worst — of entertainment in 2019. Among the topics we’ll cover:

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!