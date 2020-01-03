Trump Explains His Decision To Strike Iran’s Qasem Soleimani

Biden, Warren Say ‘No American Will Mourn’ Soleimani’s Death. Here’s How Bernie Sanders Reacted

‘$1.7 Billion In Unmarked Bills’: Ted Cruz Criticizes Former Obama Official Over Iran Strike

SACKS: California Is Right On The Issues; Trump Is Wrong

Ex-CIA Deputy Director Predicts Iran Will Kill Senior American Official As Retaliation For Soleimani Death

Trump: We Took Action To Stop A War, Not Start One

CNN Anchor Describes Bin Laden’s Death As A ‘Nothing Burger’ Compared To Soleimani Killing

Cory Booker’s Campaign Struggles To Keep Up With Opponents’ Fundraising Efforts

United Methodist Church Proposes Historic Split Over Divisions On Gay Marriage

Ex-CIA Senior Officer Daniel Hoffman Explains Trump’s Qasem Soleimani Air Strike

RNC, Trump Pull In $154 Million In 4th Quarter Fundraising

US To Deploy 3,000 Troops To Middle East Following Soleimani Airstrike: Report

Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Welcome A Baby Girl

Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death

Illegal Alien And Registered Sex Offender Caught Crossing Border Near School Campus

GOP Congressman Phil Roe Announces He Won’t Seek Re-Election

Trump Eliminates Some Of World’s Top Terrorists In Just A Few Months

Soleimani Was Planning ‘Imminent Attacks’ That Could Have Killed Hundreds Of Americans, Top US Official Says

Top Democrats Reportedly Left In The Dark Over Soleimani Killing

Mueller Notes Reveal Paul Manafort’s Thoughts About A Potential Trump Pardon

Iraqi Militant Leader Warns Of ‘Upcoming Battle’ With US, Promises ‘Great Victory’

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board