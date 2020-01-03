The country’s oldest Latino civil rights organization slammed President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’ Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE on Friday for scheduling what it called a “fake Christian campaign rally” at a predominantly Hispanic evangelical church in Florida.

Domingo García, head of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said in a statement that “Latinos everywhere are concerned by President Trump’s fake Christian campaign rally at a Latino Evangelical Church that serves a large undocumented population in South Florida.”

The rally is slated for 5 p.m. at the Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesús Church in West Kendall, Fla., part of the Trump campaign’s effort to win over Hispanic voters.

Florida, a state that has voted for the winner in every presidential election since 1996, is about a quarter Hispanic.

The state’s Latinos are generally more conservative and represent a more diverse group of Latin American countries than Latinos in other states.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump administration proposes limited drug importation from Canada Saudi officer ripped US support of Israel in tweet before naval base shooting: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – A crucial week on impeachment MORE and Sen. Rick Scott — both Republicans who won tight races in 2018 — benefited from a Florida GOP that’s renowned for its bilingual and multicultural messaging capabilities.

Still, Trump’s presence at the 7,000-seat church could prove unsettling for the ministry’s immigrant parishioners, particularly those who are undocumented.

Head Pastor Guillermo Maldonado told congregants Sunday that undocumented parishioners would be welcome at Trump’s rally, according to the Miami Herald.

García said he hoped the congregation would challenge Trump on his administration’s restrictive immigration policies and asked Maldonado to join in signing a letter from faith leaders in support of sanctuary policies.

“As Trump pretends to stand for Christian values today — during this season in which Christians worldwide commemorate the Holy Family’s refugee journey — we hope that this congregation and its leadership ask President Trump why his Administration has locked Christian Latino refugee children in cages, separated Christian parents fleeing persecution and violence from their children, and continues to hold our Christian children in deplorable conditions by refusing them even basic healthcare and compassion,” García said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s rally also comes after an evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, published a scathing editorial calling for the president’s removal from office.