Rose McGowan, the actress who helped kick off the Me Too Movement, really hates President Trump.

She hates him so much that when the president ordered the U.S. military to take out a dangerous general in Iran who has been orchestrating attacks against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq, she felt the need to apologize — to the Iranian people!

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani,” she wrote on Twitter, including a a picture of the Iranian flag.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Trump took out Commander Qasem Soleimani of Iranian Quds Force, which has killed hundreds of Americans and other coalition forces over the years. In recent months the Force has attacked bases in Iraq, including a Dec. 27 attack that killed a U.S. contractor and wounded several service members, setting off the latest conflict.

Said the Department of Defense: “At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the DoD said in a statement.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

McGowan, as she often does, got profane as she criticized Trump.

“Thanks a lot, dickhead @realDonaldTrump,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thanks a lot, dickhead @realDonaldTrump — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

When one follower on Twitter asked that she take down her apology to Iran, she wrote: “Eat shit.” To another, she wrote: “Fuck your freedom and shove it up your #MAGA ass.”

She was just getting started. “I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA.”

Then she wrote: “I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy.”

I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/l7MtDXUVuy — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

But that mood didn’t last long.

“I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent.”

I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

She hates America as much as she hates Trump.

“Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive,” she later wrote.

Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The post Troubled Actress Tweets Bizarre Apology — TO IRAN — For U.S. Taking Out Quds Force General appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.