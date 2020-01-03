(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Rose McGowan, the actress who helped kick off the Me Too Movement, really hates President Trump.

She hates him so much that when the president ordered the U.S. military to take out a dangerous general in Iran who has been orchestrating attacks against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq, she felt the need to apologize — to the Iranian people!

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani,” she wrote on Twitter, including a a picture of the Iranian flag.

