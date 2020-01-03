BuzzFeed has worked to stabilize itself after a tumultuous period last year in which it laid off 250 people following an annual loss that people familiar with the matter said was greater than $50 million.

Now, the onetime digital-media darling is edging closer to profitability thanks to staff cuts and efforts in recent years to generate new revenue streams, such as launching its own line of kitchenware and investing in a chain of stores selling quirky toys.

“There has been this idea that digital media companies have been forced to diversify their revenue because times have been tough,” BuzzFeed founder and Chief Executive

Jonah Peretti

said in an interview. “But the other side of the story is that the internet has really allowed for the creation of a new kind of media company that wasn’t entirely possible in the past.”

Five years ago, the company relied solely on native advertising—articles or quizzes written by BuzzFeed that promote a product or service but are labeled as sponsored content. Now it makes up just 30% of the business, with the rest coming from other forms of advertising, commerce and content-licensing fees, according to a memo Mr. Peretti sent employees on Friday.

Mr. Peretti said the company’s newer lines of business brought in over $200 million last year, and that every unit of the company except for its news division is now profitable. Overall, BuzzFeed ended 2019 slightly unprofitable, but Mr. Peretti said he expects the company to turn a profit in 2020. It posted revenue of $320 million, up about 7% from 2018—the company’s slowest growth rate in years, according to people familiar with the matter.

As recently as 2016, BuzzFeed was enjoying revenue growth of over 50%, and a $200 million investment round from

Comcast Corp.

’s NBCUniversal gave the company a $1.7 billion valuation. It was planning to go public as early as 2018. But the company was weighed down by overspending and the growing dominance of

Facebook Inc.

and

Alphabet Inc.

’s Google on digital advertising, and failed to sustain the fast growth of its early years.

BuzzFeed ended up shelving its initial-public-offering plans and had considerable layoffs in late 2017 and early 2019. The cutbacks accelerated a tense unionization push in its newsroom that led to a brief staff walkout in June over the company’s resistance to recognize the union. The matter was eventually settled and contract negotiations are expected to kick off in earnest later this month, the union said.

Other digital-media upstarts made deep cuts to staffing in the past year, and some, such as Vice Media, Vox Media and Group Nine Media Inc., have turned to mergers to help navigate the headwinds buffeting the industry.

BuzzFeed is pushing hard to find ways to better monetize its large audience. BuzzFeed and its news page had a combined 87 million unique visitors in November, up 24% from a year earlier, according to

Comscore Inc.

The biggest growth has come from commerce, which now makes up 21% of the company’s overall revenue, up from just 9% two years earlier, the memo said. That has been driven by a big push into creating branded products for its own businesses and for others.

In addition to collecting affiliate fees for connecting readers with retailers, BuzzFeed now sells cookbooks, frying pans and hot plates with its Tasty food network branding at

Walmart.

It is also helping companies better target millennials: It recently worked with gardening giant

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

to create a service that ships a new house plant every month to subscribers.

BuzzFeed has even delved into the bricks-and-mortar retail business, investing in the quirky toy-store company Camp that has opened five outlets in New York, Dallas and Norwalk, Conn.

The company will aim to further expand its commerce business into new areas, Mr. Peretti said. Instead of focusing on retail products, he said BuzzFeed will now try to develop more of a lead-generation business, particularly in the travel and hospitality space.

In his memo to staff, Mr. Peretti cited an example of a reader seeing an article about Dallas’s “Margarita Mile,” on BuzzFeed, then going to Google to be connected to an online travel agency to book a trip there.

“The two most important players in this chain are the publisher who inspired a consumer to take action and the companies that actually deliver the product, in this case the hotel and airline. But most of the profit is captured by digital middlemen who didn’t create much value,” he wrote.

The company also is seeking to create a membership model, with an eye on creating niche social communities for people with shared interests. To that end, BuzzFeed attempted recently to acquire the online group organizing service Meetup from We Co., but was unsuccessful, Mr. Peretti said. We Co. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We believe people might be willing to pay a little bit to something if it reduced the amount of spam, trolls and bad actors,” he said. “The big social platforms become these big battlegrounds and a lot of people don’t want to spend all their time crusading for their interests.”

Write to Lukas I. Alpert at lukas.alpert@wsj.com