This afternoon President Trump gave a prepared statement on the successful operation resulting in the assassination of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani (video below). “We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago.

Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” the president explained. Wasting no words, Trump added: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

This is his message to the mullahs: “I am ready to take whatever action is necessary and that refers, in particular, to Iran.”

[embedded content]

Trump advertised a few thoughts via Twitter that were also reflected in his statement.