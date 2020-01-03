This afternoon President Trump gave a prepared statement on the successful operation resulting in the assassination of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani (video below). “We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago.
Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” the president explained. Wasting no words, Trump added: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”
This is his message to the mullahs: “I am ready to take whatever action is necessary and that refers, in particular, to Iran.”
Trump advertised a few thoughts via Twitter that were also reflected in his statement.
….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!
