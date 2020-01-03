President Trump decisively ordered a strike that took out Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

The United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Despite the imminent threat to American lives and Iran’s responsibility for the deaths of over 600 Americans, 2020 Democrats are predictably opposed to taking out “the world’s no. 1 bad guy.”

But not everyone was happy.

Democrat Rashida Tlaib joined the choir of Iranian sympathizers and attacked President Trump following the attack.

Rashida Tlaib tweeted: We cannot stay silent as this lawless President recklessly moves us closer to yet another unnecessary war that puts innocent lives at risk at home & across the globe. Congress alone has the authority to declare war, & we must reclaim our responsibility & say no to war with Iran.

