President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’ Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE lashed out at a group of progressive lawmakers at a rally with evangelical supporters Friday, accusing the freshmen congresswomen of being anti-Semitic.

“These people hate Israel. They hate Jewish people,” Trump said at a campaign event in Miami launching his “Evangelicals for Trump” coalition.

“I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib, AOC. I won’t bring that name up. Won’t bring it up. I will not bring it up,” he added, referring to Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far 10 controversies that rocked the Trump White House in 2019 Sheila Jackson Lee tops colleagues in House floor speaking days over past decade MORE (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibPoll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far 10 controversies that rocked the Trump White House in 2019 MORE (D-Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness to campaign with Warren in Iowa Why do Democrats kick around America’s rich? 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump MORE (D-N.Y.).

TRUMP: “These people hate Israel — they hate Jewish people. I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib, AOC — I won’t bring that name up. Won’t bring it up.” pic.twitter.com/jCrySCb1Ag — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2020

The lawmakers, who make up three-fourths of the group of progressive congresswomen known as “the squad,” are a favorite target of Trump’s, who has repeatedly gone after the House member’s criticism of Israel amid his early reelection efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump sparked outrage on Capitol Hill in August when he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE should block Tlaib and Omar from visiting the country. Israel later did so, despite earlier vows by officials to welcome any members of Congress to the country.

The president also said in July the four progressive women should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” in a tweet that was widely panned as racist. All four are U.S. citizens, and only Omar was born abroad.

Omar in particular has raised eyebrows with her comments about Israel, suggesting that powerful Jews inside and outside of Congress are pushing “allegiance to a foreign country” over their support for the state.

Those comments stirred debate in the Democratic caucus last year and led to the House passing a measure broadly condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, a resolution that the Minnesota lawmaker herself ended up supporting.