President Trump issued a series of posts Friday morning laying out the case for the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization — an action that has sent shockwaves through the Middle East and prompted threats of “severe revenge” from Iran’s leader.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!” Trump declared Friday morning. “He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.”

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country,” Trump continued. “They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

Prior to his Soleimani posts, Trump tweeted, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

The Pentagon released a statement Thursday evening explaining the rationale for targeting Soleimani, including his plans to “attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” his orchestration of past attacks in Iraq, resulting in deaths and injuries to hundreds of U.S. and Coalition service personnel, and his approval of the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Defense Department statement reads. “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the statement continued. “He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement concludes. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

The U.S. State Department announced in April 2019 that Soleimani was ultimately responsible for 17 percent of the deaths of U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War (2003-2011) and has accused him of training Iraqi militants “how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against U.S. troops after the invasion of Iraq,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — who taunted Trump Wednesday, declaring he “can’t do a damn thing” against Iran — Khamenei celebrated Soleimani’s “martyrdom” and vowed “severe revenge” on “the criminals” responsible for his death. Below are Khamenei’s series of posts on Soleimani:

Dear Iranian Nation! Years of sincere, brave efforts fighting against the devils& villainous in the world & yrs of wishing for martyrdom on the path of God finally took the dear Commander of Islam, Soleimani, to this lofty status. His blood was shed by the most barbaric of men. We congratulate Imam Mahdi (‘a.j.) & Soleimani’s pure soul & condole the Iranian nation on this great martyrdom. He was an eminent example of a person trained in Islam. He spent all his life in struggling for God. Martyrdom was the reward for his tireless efforts over the years. His efforts & path won’t be stopped by his martyrdom, by God’s Power, rather a #SevereRevenge awaits the criminals who have stained their hands with his & the other martyrs’ blood last night. Martyr Soleimani is an Intl figure of Resistance & all such people will seek revenge. All friends—& enemies—know that Jihad of Resistance will continue with more motivation & definite victory awaits the fighters on this blessed path. The loss of our dear General is bitter. The continuing fight & ultimate victory will be more bitter for the murderers & criminals. The Iranian nation will honor the memory of the noble Major-General Soleimani & the martyrs with him—particularly the great Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis— & I declare 3 days of mourning across the nation. I condole & congratulate his family. Sayyed Ali Khamenei Jan 3, 2020

