(THE HILL) The United Methodist Church is expected to split following an impasse over a persistent debate over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ inclusion.

Leaders of the nation’s third-largest denomination said Friday that the United Methodist Church will begin allowing same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy, while “traditionalist” Methodists, who oppose gay marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy, will create a separate denomination, The Washington Post reported.

The plan would need to be approved in May at the church’s global conference, according to the paper.

