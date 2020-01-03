https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/video-iranian-revolutionary-guards-spokesman-breaks-down-in-tears-over-killing-of-soleimani/

Video from Iran TV posted by Al Arabiya shows Iran Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramadan Sharif breaking down crying and sharing a tearful hug with an Iran TV announcer on the news of the killing by a U.S. drone strike of Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani Thursday night U.S. time as he arrived at Baghdad airport.

Paging Eric Cartman…

The post Video: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Spokesman Breaks Down in Tears Over Killing of Soleimani appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...