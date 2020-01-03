Video from Iran TV posted by Al Arabiya shows Iran Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramadan Sharif breaking down crying and sharing a tearful hug with an Iran TV announcer on the news of the killing by a U.S. drone strike of Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani Thursday night U.S. time as he arrived at Baghdad airport.
المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري الإيراني رمضان شريف يبكي حين إعلانه مقتل #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/G43fvDiD0A
Paging Eric Cartman…
