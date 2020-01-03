On Friday, BlazeTV’s “Rant Nation” posted a video clip from President Donald Trump’s first press conference after ordering the airstrike that killed Iranian terrorist Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Thursday.

President Trump said that the United States does not seek to start a war with Iran.

“We took action last night to stop a war,” he told reporters. “We did not take action to start a war.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Want more from BlazeTV?

To enjoy more, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.