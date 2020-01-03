Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019, dropping slightly from the prior quarter but finishing the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Year’s Eve speech, her campaign said on Friday.

The tally puts Warren behind rival and fellow liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden, who all saw their fundraising hauls increase quarter-over-quarter.

Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, the largest three-month haul yet for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Buttigieg raised $24.7 million and Biden raised $22.7 million in the same period. Businessman Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million. And U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar raised $11.4 million, more than doubling the previous quarter’s amount after two highly praised debate performances, her campaign announced on Friday.

Likely buoyed by impeachment proceedings in Congress, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign took in $46 million during the fourth quarter, eclipsing a third-quarter fundraising haul of nearly $41 million, his campaign said.

In an email to supporters, Warren’s campaign said it had received nearly 900,000 donations from more than 443,000 people, and the average contribution was about $23. Since she began her presidential campaign one year ago, nearly 1 million donors have given 2.7 million contributions totaling more than $71 million.

“We saw a strong surge of support at the end — over $1.5 million came in on the last day of the year alone, our best fundraising day to date,” campaign manager Roger Lau said in the email announcing the fundraising total.

With the nominating contests set to begin with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, Lau said the campaign will now have daily fundraising targets and the money “will get sent straight into connecting with voters and caucus-goers.”

Warren remains in the top tier of White House contenders but she trails Biden and Sanders in most national opinion polls and saw her position slide in key early-voting states during the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, Lau said the campaign had met its fourth-quarter goal of raising $20 million from grassroots donors.

Warren, 70, has centered her White House campaign on an anti-corruption message, eschewing private fundraisers with high-dollar donors and the use of a Super PAC to raise money. She has criticized her rivals, Buttigieg and Biden in particular, for courting wealthy donors.

Sanders, 78, also does not host private fundraisers with wealthy donors. His fourth-quarter fundraising surged as he recovered from a heart attack in early October that briefly took him away from the campaign trail. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)