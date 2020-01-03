A 60 Minutes report is revealing new information about last August’s jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reports on Sunday’s 60 Minutes that Epstein’s body was found by federal correctional officers “at approximately 6:30 a.m.” and sources say one of them could be heard saying, “Breathe, Epstein, breathe.”

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden was hired by Epstein’s brother, Mark, to investigate his death. Dr. Baden observed the autopsy and believes that Jeffrey Epstein died around 4:30 that morning, two hours earlier.

The New York Medical Examiner has ruled Epstein’s death a suicidal hanging.

Alfonsi also reports on what was found inside Epstein’s jail cell, saying the room was not sparse. There was a lot of bedding, an electrical cord, even pen and paper in the cell.

Before his death, Epstein, 66, was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. He had connections to several rich and powerful people, leading to speculation about his death.

Alfonsi investigates the known circumstances of the wealthy financier’s death this Sunday, January 5, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.