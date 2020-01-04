He’d be 47, she’d be 43 on Jan. 20, 2025 – Inauguration Day.

And both already spend a lot of time in the White House.

A new poll found that Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are two of the top four picks by Republicans for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The poll, conducted by Survey Monkey and Axios, puts Vice President Mike Pence at the top of the list, with 40% of Republicans saying they’d vote for him in 2024. Trump Jr. had 29%, followed by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley with 26%. And Ivanka, the president’s eldest daughter, came in at 16% support.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were the only other candidates in double digits.

“An early poll like this is largely a measure of name ID. But it’s also a vivid illustration of just how strong Trump’s brand is with the GOP,” Axios wrote.

The big picture: Don Jr. has emerged as one of the most prominent defenders of his dad, frequently going after the left on Twitter, where he has 4.2 million followers, and serving as a popular warm-up act for presidential rallies.

His book – “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” released in November – reached No. 1 on the N.Y. Times nonfiction bestseller list.

In October, at a rally in San Antonio for president Trump’s re-election, the crowd chanted “2024!” as Don Jr. spoke.

Lloyd Green, a book reviewer for The Guardian, wrote that Don Jr.’s book was “a better campaign biography than most” and was “best viewed as the opening salvo of the Trump child with real political chops.”

The president’s oldest child, Green wrote, “truly connects with the party’s base” and “is convention speech [in 2016] warranted the attention it received.”

Don Jr offers a less impulsive and younger version of the incumbent. He’s a bona fide hunter and outdoorsman. For him, guns aren’t a prop. In a rifle-centric party, that counts for plenty. Unlike Jared Kushner, there’s a there there and he’s a lot more fun than Mike Pence.

“Bottom line, come 2024 Don Jr. could well be on the ticket,” Green wrote.

Ivanka has been even more active. She goes to the White House nearly every day and has the title “Adviser to the President.” She has worked on education programs and economic empowerment of women and families, including pay equity. “She has championed paid family leave, which she says is ‘grounded in conservative values of work and of family,’ and said on the edition of CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation’ aired on Dec. 29: ‘[W]e have made more progress on paid family leave than in the 25 years since the Family and Medical Leave Act was passed,’” Axios reported.

Ivanka also travels the world to serve as Trump’s representative. She has also pushed the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

“A White House initiative spearheaded by Ivanka Trump to help women in developing countries get ahead economically announced its first batch of grants on Wednesday: $27 million for 14 projects in 22 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative was launched in February with an initial investment of $50 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development,” the Associated Press reported in July.