A home invasion suspect allegedly armed with a baseball bat died after being shot by a Columbus, Indiana, homeowner.

RTV6 Indianapolis reports that the shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, after the homeowner was allegedly confronted by a suspect with a bat.

The Republic reports that Columbus Police Department Lt. Matt Harris indicated officers arrived at the home and “located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.” The man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.