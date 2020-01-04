https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/aoc-calls-trump-a-monster-over-his-warning-to-iran-to-not-attack-u-s-falsely-accuses-president-of-threatening-to-kill-women-and-children/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called President Trump a “monster” Saturday night over his warning to Iran not to attack the United States. Ocasio-Cortez also falsely claimed that Trump threatened to kill “innocent families, women and children.”

Ocasio-Cortez was triggered by Trump warning Iran he had 52 targets, one for each American taken hostage by the Iranian regime in the 1979 Tehran embassy takeover, including sites “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture”.

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.” It makes you a monster.”

Earlier Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a video clip of herself dancing to the anti-war song, War.

