Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called President Trump a “monster” Saturday night over his warning to Iran not to attack the United States. Ocasio-Cortez also falsely claimed that Trump threatened to kill “innocent families, women and children.”

Ocasio-Cortez was triggered by Trump warning Iran he had 52 targets, one for each American taken hostage by the Iranian regime in the 1979 Tehran embassy takeover, including sites “at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture”.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.” It makes you a monster.”

This is a war crime. Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy.” It does not make you “strategic.”

It makes you a monster. https://t.co/IjkNO8BD07 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2020

Earlier Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a video clip of herself dancing to the anti-war song, War.

Happy 1 year anniversary to dunking on haters and advocating for peace✌🏽 https://t.co/2d5J9UaZL1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2020

