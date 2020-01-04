Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a woman who is accused of trying to choke a Muslim foreign exchange student with her hijab and harassing her by taking her clothes off at a train station in Portland, Oregon.

Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, was charged with bias crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief for the Nov. 12 attack at a station in downtown Portland. The warrant was issued Friday after the woman failed to appear in court, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a Friday press release.

The victim is a 24-year-old foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia attending Portland State University. During the November attack, Campbell allegedly approached the victim from behind and grabbed her hijab.

Campbell is accused of taking the religious veil and attempting to choke the victim with it. She also rubbed the hijab “across multiple exposed sexually intimate parts of her body.”

Prosecutors said Campbell took off her clothes and rubbed the hijab on her breasts and genitals while saying disparaging things about Muslim people, the Associated Press reported.

“As a result of this incident, the victim told police that she no longer feels safe wearing a hijab in public and is relying on alternative methods to cover herself, according to court documents,” the Friday statement said.

Campbell was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau on December 13, 2019, and she was scheduled to appear in court Friday. This case is still being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau.