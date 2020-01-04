This is breaking news–

At Least 3 Rockets Fired at US Balad Airbase in Iraq – 2 Missiles Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad!

#BREAKING: At least 3 rockets strike Balad Airbase housing US troops north of Baghdad and 2 rockets strike near US Embassy in Baghdad in simultaneous attacks https://t.co/pvbuKA5WUp — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) January 4, 2020

One of the missiles fired at US Embassy fell short and hit a house.

One of the rockets fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad fell short and hit a house #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/UZqG19j8sV — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 4, 2020

More pictures of rocket attack that targeted a house in al-Jadriyah, #Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/DzKPxXgFvY — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 4, 2020

Al-Arabiya is also reporting the news.

مصدر أمني عراقي: سقوط صاروخي كاتيوشا في محيط السفارة الأميركية ببغداد #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 4, 2020

UPDATE– Al-Arabiya says 3 soldiers are injured at Balad airbase.

قيادة قاعدة بلد العراقية: إصابة 3 جنود بسقوط 3 قذائف هاون على القاعدة #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 4, 2020

3 rockets hit Balad air base sheltering US troops north of Baghdad and 2 rockets hit near the U.S. embassy in #Bagdad Iranian military doesn’t claim the attack ( Nothing is official yet) pic.twitter.com/C6fzz31FzR — Abhishek Dwivedi (@dwivedi344) January 4, 2020

