At Least 3 Rockets Fired at US Balad Airbase in Iraq – 2 Missiles Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad!
#BREAKING: At least 3 rockets strike Balad Airbase housing US troops north of Baghdad and 2 rockets strike near US Embassy in Baghdad in simultaneous attacks https://t.co/pvbuKA5WUp
— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) January 4, 2020
One of the missiles fired at US Embassy fell short and hit a house.
#BREAKING: #Iraqi Balad airbase comes under rocket fire north of #Baghdad#USA #Trump #Solemani pic.twitter.com/X3X95qnkoL
— Alghadeer English (@alghadeertv_eng) January 4, 2020
One of the rockets fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad fell short and hit a house #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/UZqG19j8sV
— CNW (@ConflictsW) January 4, 2020
More pictures of rocket attack that targeted a house in al-Jadriyah, #Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/DzKPxXgFvY
— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 4, 2020
Al-Arabiya is also reporting the news.
مصدر أمني عراقي: سقوط صاروخي كاتيوشا في محيط السفارة الأميركية ببغداد #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW
— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 4, 2020
UPDATE– Al-Arabiya says 3 soldiers are injured at Balad airbase.
قيادة قاعدة بلد العراقية: إصابة 3 جنود بسقوط 3 قذائف هاون على القاعدة #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW
— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) January 4, 2020
3 rockets hit Balad air base sheltering US troops north of Baghdad and 2 rockets hit near the U.S. embassy in #Bagdad
Iranian military doesn’t claim the attack
( Nothing is official yet) pic.twitter.com/C6fzz31FzR
— Abhishek Dwivedi (@dwivedi344) January 4, 2020
