This is breaking news–

At Least 3 Rockets Fired at US Balad Airbase in Iraq – 2 Missiles Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad!

One of the missiles fired at US Embassy fell short and hit a house.

Al-Arabiya is also reporting the news.

UPDATE– Al-Arabiya says 3 soldiers are injured at Balad airbase.

