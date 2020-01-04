Multiple rockets hit a military base in Iraq on Saturday where U.S. troops are stationed while mortars were fired at a high-security facility that houses the U.S. Embassy, according to multiple reports.

Reuters reported, “Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighborhood, and the Balad air base housing U.S. troops.”

The Times of Israel reported that sources said that sirens “immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.