On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Now there is video of the moment the drone bomb hit Soleimani’s car at the Baghdad airport.

The video is from Al Hadath News with English subtitles via Heshmat Alavi.

#BREAKING

Sky News Arabia correspondent quoting Iraqi security officials: Syrian & Iraqi nationals arrested in ongoing investigation of the plane crew that picked up Soleimani & an Iraqi intelligence officer at Baghdad Int'l Airport

Iraq has arrested the plane’s cabin crew that flew in Soleimani and Syrian, Iraqi and Baghdad intelligence officers were arrested.

#UPDATE

Clarification: The plane's cabin crew that flew Iran's IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani to Baghdad, Iraq, have been arrested. One Iraqi, one Syrian and the Baghdad Int'l Airport intel officer have also been reportedly arrested.

