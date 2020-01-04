Reuters reports that several rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone and the Balad air base housing U.S. troops on Saturday, according to the Iraqi military, which added no deaths have been reported.

“Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come,” the Iraqi military said in a statement issued on Saturday night local time.

It is unclear at this time if the rockets are a retaliation by Iranian forces for the killing of terrorist Qassem Soleimani on Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.