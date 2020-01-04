Iranian dissidents conronted a group of regime supporters protesting against the United States over death of Qassam Soleimani.
The protest took place tonight in front of the US Embassy in Toronto, Canada.
The pro-regime thugs were shouting “Allahu Akbar!” and carrying posters of Soleimani.
Persians in Toronto divided between two camps fighting:Pro-regime&anti-regime. One group shouting Allah u Akbar mouring Soleimani&other chanting terrorist Soleimani. Also there are many none-Iranians in the pro-regime camp. You can tell from their accent.pic.twitter.com/9duKjOSFdB
— Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) January 5, 2020
#BREAKING: #Iranian dissidents are now confronting a group of supporters of #IRGC who are protesting against #US over death of #Soleimani in-front of #USEmbassy in #Toronto, #Canada. #Iranian dissidents are partying while #IRGC Supporters chant Allah Akbar. (Video by @SMohyeddin) pic.twitter.com/FYgsGWecAz
— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 5, 2020
It was a prayer vigil for the terror leader Soleimani.
Prayer vigil for #Soleimani results in clashes in #Toronto pic.twitter.com/9UePHDMCHd
— Alternative News (@NewsAlternative) January 4, 2020
