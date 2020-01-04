Iranian dissidents conronted a group of regime supporters protesting against the United States over death of Qassam Soleimani.

The protest took place tonight in front of the US Embassy in Toronto, Canada.

The pro-regime thugs were shouting “Allahu Akbar!” and carrying posters of Soleimani.

Persians in Toronto divided between two camps fighting:Pro-regime&anti-regime. One group shouting Allah u Akbar mouring Soleimani&other chanting terrorist Soleimani. Also there are many none-Iranians in the pro-regime camp. You can tell from their accent.pic.twitter.com/9duKjOSFdB — Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) January 5, 2020

It was a prayer vigil for the terror leader Soleimani.

