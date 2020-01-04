https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/clashes-break-out-at-prayer-vigil-for-dead-terrorist-soleimani-in-toronto-iranian-dissidents-face-off-with-pro-regime-thugs-video/

Iranian dissidents conronted a group of regime supporters protesting against the United States over death of Qassam Soleimani.
The protest took place tonight in front of the US Embassy in Toronto, Canada.

The pro-regime thugs were shouting “Allahu Akbar!” and carrying posters of Soleimani.

It was a prayer vigil for the terror leader Soleimani.

