Trita Parsi is a noted Iranian Regime Sympathizer and president of the National Iranian American Council.

According to sources in 2008, Trita Parsi who worked for the corrupt Congressman Bob Ney, and is protected by the likes of Zbigniew Brzezinski is said to be advising Obama on Iran.



This cartoon is from Iran Press News in 2008.

On Friday CNN’s Jake Tapper had Trita Parsi on to defend the violent regime that just slaughtered 1,500 protesters in the last two months. Parsi also defended the former al Quds leader Soleimani who was killed in a drone strike on Thursday.

During their discussion Trita Parsi falsely claimed that IRGC terrorist Qassem Soleimani “was just an ordinary person” and “enjoyed a significant amount of following & popularity”.

CNN gladly allowed this regime lackey a platform to defend the terror leader.

Pretty sick.

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

Iran apologist @tparsi falsely claims IRGC terrorist Qasem Soleimani “was just an ordinary person” & “enjoyed a significant amount of following & popularity”.#FakeNews from @CNN. Iranians are celebrating his death tonight. NOTE: Parsi founded @NIACouncil, the mullahs’ US lobby. pic.twitter.com/7LIyuFT60T — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 3, 2020

