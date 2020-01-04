Controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attacked America on Saturday for engaging in racist “terrorist attacks,” an apparent response to the death of Qassem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Kaepernick added, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Kaepernick’s comments provoked swift backlash online.

“Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis,” one person responded.

“Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who’s killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that’s anything but progressive to trash America? Disgusting and unsurprising. So you’re….pro-terrorism?” another person responded.

“Soleimani was responsible for killing more ‘brown people,’ especially Muslims, than almost any human being on the planet. Great work, @Nike. Hell of a spokesperson you have there,” another person said.