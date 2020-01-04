Disgraced former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attacked the United States on Saturday for conducting what he described as racist “American terrorist attacks” driven by imperialism, which appears to be his response to U.S. military forces killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, which is a designated terrorist organization.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted, adding, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Kaepernick’s inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims drew instant backlash online.

Foreign Policy Research Institute Fellow Elizabeth Tsurkov tweeted: “Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis.”

Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis.

Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech tweeted: “Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans who were black and brown. cc @Nike”

Popular conservative Twitter account AG tweeted: “Soleimani was responsible for killing more ‘brown people,’ especially Muslims, than almost any human being on the planet. Great work, @Nike . Hell of a spokesperson you have there.”

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted: “Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who’s killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that’s anything but progressive to trash America? Disgusting and unsurprising. So you’re….pro-terrorism?”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted: “This anti-American radical continues to be promoted by cultural elites.”

Retired U.S. diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez mocked Kaepernick, tweeting: “Future backup quarterback for the NFL’s expansion ‘Tehran Pasdaran.’”

