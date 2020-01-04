https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/04/colin-kaepernick-soleimani-iran-american-imperialism/

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick weighed in on the U.S. drone strike that killed former Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, tweeting Saturday afternoon that “American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism” is “nothing new.”

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” he added. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

While Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump himself insisted that the strike against the Quds general, killed outside a Baghdad airport on Thursday, was meant to deter imminent attacks on U.S. personnel and diplomats, some on all sides have reasonably questioned the overall strategy.

Others took things to a whole other level, like Hollywood actress Rose McGowan, who apologized to Iran and begged them not to “kill us.”

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan tweeted Friday morning. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Neocon ‘Non-Geniuses Like Max Boot And John Bolton,’ Makes The Case Against War With Iran)

Here’s a sampling of reactions to the former national anthem kneeler’s tweet, many of which pointed out the fact that the “brown” person he was commemorating actually killed more than his share of “black and brown” people all over the region.

