(BAY CITY NEWS) Two convicted robbers were arraigned Friday on charges stemming from their roles in the death of a man who died from injuries he suffered while he was trying to get back his laptop computer, which was stolen Tuesday while he worked in a coffee shop in Oakland.

Byron OJ Reed Jr. 22, of San Francisco, and 21-year-old Javon Lee, in yellow jail uniforms, appeared in court as Alameda County Superior Court Judge Barbara Dickinson read the charges against them.

However, as deputies escorted Reed out of court he shouted, “I love you!” to his sister Shaquila Reed, 30, of Oakland, who attended the brief hearing with another female family member.

